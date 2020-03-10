Western Wisconsin school shuts down amid coronavirus concern

Families have been warned to prepare for this, and it's happening Tuesday in western Wisconsin: School is shut down because of the coronavirus.

The Osceola school district is canceling classes because an individual who tested positive for coronavirus attended a school event over the weekend. School officials say the Centers for Disease Control says the danger is low, but school officials can't know for certain that there is absolutely no risk.

While everyone stays home today, the building will be cleaned to ensure the safety of students and staff.