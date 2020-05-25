Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion canceled for 2020

The Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion board has decided to cancel the 2020 event in Rollag, MN.

The board issued a statement saying they want to comply with local and state guidance on large gatherings.

"The safety and health of our entire community, volunteers, members, exhibitors and guests is our first priority and always on the top of our minds when making our decisions," the board says. "We hope you understand and we hope to see you at our 2021 reunion!"

The Facebook page for the group says the reunion has happened every Labor Day weekend since 1954.

