West Fargo to allow two guests per graduate at this weekend's ceremonies

West Fargo Public Schools have announced each graduate will now be allowed to have two guests attend this weekend's graduation ceremonies.

In a letter to students and parents, school officials say Fargo Cass Public Health provided new guidance late Tuesday afternoon to both Fargo and West Fargo school districts regarding gathering size for outdoor spaces like our football stadiums. It is now their belief that guests could gather to watch their child graduate at the outdoor venue.

School officials say guests and graduates must be mindful of social distancing, screening, and masking, as well as the guidance provided through the Governor’s ND Smart Restart protocols.

Officials also say the ceremonies will still be live streamed for families that may choose to stay home.

Officials say additional communication will be released later this week with specific instructions related to arrival times, check-in procedures, drop-off points, parking instructions, entrance into the stadium, and other logistical items for seniors and their families.

At a board meeting Tuesday night, Fargo Public School's announced a similar decision.

