West Fargo students say school is only giving them partial refunds after pandemic cancels trip

Some West Fargo students say they’re upset over losing hundreds of dollars after a school trip was cancelled just a day before they were set to leave.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the West Fargo Public Schools to stop a five day trip to Chicago..

Zachary Feilzer, a junior at Sheyenne High School, said he worked as a lifeguard to save for the band trip, which was scheduled from March 12 to 17.

“I don't understand why we're getting a partial refund. We're getting nothing out of it,” Feilzer said.

He said he’s frustrated the full amount is being paid.

“I was like, where did the rest of the money go?” Feilzer said.

The trip was organized by Sheyenne High School’s band department and the school sent an email to parents on March 11 notifying them of the cancellation.

However, the students we spoke to said Sheyenne left them in the dark for a month and a half about refunds.

Allison Kuntz is a senior in the same boat as Feilzer.

Kuntz said she held a part time job at a grocery store to pay her way.

“I struggled for six to seven months saving up for this, just because I don't make that much,” Kuntz said.

The cancellation doubly impacted her household since Kuntz said her mom was joining as a chaperone and is also out of more than $1,000.

“It's just upsetting that we didn't get the full amount back, just because all of us did pay for it,” Kuntz said. “No matter what financial situation, that's a lot of money to put forward to a trip.”

In an emailed response, West Fargo Public Schools stated it pulled the plug on the Chicago trip after the city canceled several events, such as its St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

There were more than a hundred students that paid around $1,000 for the trip. Yet, the district said it was only able to give each student $638, which reportedly is more than it was contractually obligated to receive.

Both Feilzer and Kuntz said it’s money they could’ve used for college.

According to school officials, part of the reason it wasn’t able to get the full amount back was because it canceled the day before take off.