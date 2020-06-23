West Fargo seeks outside consulting to look at community issue of discrimination

West Fargo city leaders take action hoping to dive deeper into the issue of discrimination in the city and end it.

“Anytime that there's people that feel that they are disenfranchised or that there are people working against them, that’s not the kind of community that West Fargo is or we certainly don’t want it to represent,” said Mayor Bernie Dardis.

Mayor Dardis says in the last six weeks, people within the community have come forward asking if there is more that can be done to evaluate the current climate of West Fargo and to address discrimination and barriers to equality.

“When I have met with some of the leaders of One Fargo and Black Lives Matter, there were issues there,” Mayor Dardis said. “They started talking about racial profiling for example and their concerns, their worries are real!”

City leaders met with Ubuntu Consulting for a fresh perspective on developing a plan.

“We are going to address this hour by hour, day by day, week by week, month by month, and if necessary year by year,” Mayor Dardis said. “We can’t continue to have our communities having a protest march every week.”

The deep dive will explore all aspects of the community including law enforcement, education, and government.

City leaders, community members, and consultants will work together.

Dardis says they have already discussed assessment tools and community outreach and will take their findings before the full city commission on July 6.

If you would like to be involved in the community action plan, go to https://www.westfargond.gov/FormCenter/Administrator-17/ Contact-Us-Next-Steps-189 and provide your name and contact information.

