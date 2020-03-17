West Fargo school district: Free meal locations and pick up times

From Tuesday, Mar. 17 through Friday, Mar. 20, West Fargo Public Schools will provide free meals for children due to the Covid-19 school closures.

Grab & Go breakfasts and lunches will be provided at the following sites and times listed below. Look for a yellow school bus at these locations:

*** 11:00 – 11:30 AM Distribution Times ***

- Buena Vista Neighborhood: Near Community Mailboxes on Montego Avenue, Fargo ND

- Berger Elementary School: 631 4th Avenue E, West Fargo ND

- Petro Truck Stop Neighborhood: Intersection of 21st Avenue South and 49th Street South, Fargo ND

- South Elementary School: 117 6th Avenue W, West Fargo ND

- Willow Park Elementary School: 4901 15th Avenue S, Fargo ND

*** 12:00 – 12:30 PM. Distribution Times ***

- Meadow Ridge Neighborhood: 23rd Street East Cul-de-sac, Northeast of Meadow Ridge Parkway, West Fargo ND

- Village West Dog Park: 4415 9th Avenue Circle South, Fargo ND

- Rasmussen College: 4012 19th Avenue South, Fargo ND

- Sheyenne High School: 800 40th Avenue East, West Fargo ND

Free meals will be available for any child up to the age of 18 (up to 21 if receiving special education services).

Children must be present to receive the meal.

In instances where health concerns keep a child at home in order to protect the health and well being of the community, exceptions may be made.

The sites listed above are solely for the pick-up of meals.

There will be no accommodations available for meals to be consumed on site.

Meals will be distributed for a 30-minute period, or until all meals have been distributed, whichever occurs first.

The ongoing distribution of meals will be announced as school closure decisions are made going forward.