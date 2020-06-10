West Fargo residents may noticed some water discoloration this week

People in West Fargo may notice some changes to their tap water this week.

The city is starting a hydrant flushing project on Wednesday.

Crews are flushing targeted hydrants located in the Monday garbage collection route.

Work will begin on the south end of the route and continue north.

Maintenance has already been done on the rest of the hydrants in the City of West Fargo.

City officials say hydrant flushing is conducted to flush out large sections of the water main at a high velocity to ensure proper hydrant and water distribution system operation.

People may notice water discoloration during the flushing. It is recommended to run cold water through your faucets until the water runs clear.

If water quality does not improve, contact Public Works at 701-433-5410.

