West Fargo police seen inside pickup truck, shut down street

West Fargo police officers were seen searching through a pickup truck Monday morning as several police vehicles shut down a street to traffic.

About five police vehicles, including an unmarked SUV, were parked with their lights flashing between 32nd Ave S and 51st St S near Eventide.

One lane on 51st St S was closed off to vehicles as officers investigated a silver GMC pickup.

An officer was seen inside the vehicle before driving it a few feet away from the intersection.

Police said this is an active situation and wouldn’t comment.

There was no word if someone was arrested or what was the incident police were investigating.

