The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Travis Zeck, a 37-year-old male, has not had contact with his family since 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 17th.

Zeck was last seen driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with North Dakota license plate 197CZN.

If anyone has seen this vehicle, please contact your local law enforcement.

No more information will be released at this time.