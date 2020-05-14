West Fargo playgrounds re-opening Friday

West Fargo is opening its playgrounds Friday, but are new rules during this first phase like maintaining a six-foot separation.

The city parks department says you should also bring your own hand sanitizer or wipes, and your own bottled water. Drinking fountains and rest rooms will remain closed for now. Groups of no more than 10 people can also gather on parks practice fields, but are encouraged to continue social distancing.

The next step to re-opening will be unlocking the restrooms, but no timetable has been set for that.

