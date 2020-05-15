West Fargo playgrounds re-open to the public

There are no more empty swings at River's Bend playground. It's one of many West Fargo playgrounds that have opened back up to the public and opening day was met with many smiling faces.

"It's open!" said Kimberly Kolkhurts, who was at the playground with her two small children. "So we get to go play again!"

Kolkhurts said her kids were asking about the parks and today she was able to make their summer dreams a reality, all while keeping them safe.

"I'm caring around hand sanitizer for our hands," Kolkhurts said. "As soon as they get home, they wash their hands and if my children have any kind of fever, I won't take them out."

The Rieckenbergs drove to River's Bend Park from their apartment near downtown and said it's been challenging being cooped up.

"It means a lot to get outside and just enjoy the nature and the weather and just be out in the sun," said Weston Rieckenberg.

Re-opening day was met with plenty of sunshine, and with warmer days around the corner, many families have been wondering what summer will look like.

"With the playground's opening this is making us feel better about the fact that we still have some sense of normalcy," said Kolkhurts. "We can still get out and have activities to look forward to."

West Fargo Parks leaders say they ask for the public's help in making sure that now that the playgrounds have opened, they can stay that way.

"We do ask that people abide by personal responsibility if you're making the choice to be active in our playgrounds," said Katie Ettish, Events & Communications Specialist for the West Fargo Parks District. "We do ask that you remember to wash your hands before you come, bring sanitizer before you get on the equipment, use it when you're done, wear a mask, and if you have any symptoms at all of being sick, please stay home."

Ettish said they do not have any plans to sanitize the playgrounds currently, but added that it may be considered if necessary.

West Fargo Veterans Memorial swimming pool is set to open on May 29th. Ettish said that date may change as they work to ensure they are able to follow all CDC and state health guidelines.