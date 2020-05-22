West Fargo park district set to re-open indoor facilities

Rustad Recreation Center and Veterans Memorial Arena will reopen on Tuesday, May 26. “We are excited to re-open our doors to the public and are being extremely cautious to provide a safe environment for our guests and employees. Our staff has worked very hard to establish new protocols that guests will be required to follow while visiting our facilities, ensuring we are doing our part to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus. With that being said, we look forward to welcoming the public back.” stated Barb Erbstoesser, Executive Director.

In an effort to adhere to the ND Smart Restart guidelines, several adjustments have been made to the Park District facilities. Restricted capacity, including the number of participants allowed in the track and gyms will be enforced. In order to allow for additional cleaning, the facilities will operate under limited hours of operation. Some areas of the facility will have limited access while others are required to remain closed. Modified hours are posted at wfparks.org.

Most of the summer programs are planned to continue as scheduled. We are moving forward with most summer activities, making modifications as needed, such as increased staffing, smaller group meetings and more detailed cleaning of equipment. Due to safety concerns, a few programs were canceled or postponed. For a complete list of these programs, visit wfparks.org.

All Park District community events have been canceled through July 15. According to Katie Ettish, Events and Communications Specialist “Our summer events are very popular with the community, and often well attended. We can see upwards of 2,000 people during a two-hour event. With that many people in a park, we felt it would be impossible to maintain a safe level of social distancing.

So with that in mind, we made the difficult decision to cancel our events until July 15. We are hopefully we will be able to offer something later in the summer, but will continue to evaluate the impact of Covid-19 and follow the recommendations of the North Dakota Department of Health.”

For all updates related to the Covid-19 pandemic and other park district updates, visit wfparks.org