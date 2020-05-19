West Fargo named "Safest City in North Dakota" for second year in a row

The West Fargo Police Department released their annual report on Tuesday Morning, revealing that they had been named the Safest City in North Dakota for the second consecutive year.

The release from WFPD confirmed another year of decreased crime statistics in 2019.

Although the number of service calls did increase, but the data shows a decrease in personal crimes and drug crimes within the city.

In total, the Police Department issued 4,570 Citations, down from 6,966 in 2018, and oversaw 1,648 arrests, down from 1,960 in 2018.

They received over 30,000 calls for service in 2019.

The 2019 report also showcases the department’s commitment to task forces within the community to address crime on a metro-level.

For the Metro Area Street Crimes unit, they made 95 confirmed Gang arrests in 2019 and also seized over 1,300 grams of Meth.

The full rundown of Crime Statistics in West Fargo is available on their website.

WFPD dedicated the 2019 report in remembrance of Landon Solberg, Grantley Johnson, and Myles Allen, who battled cancer and lost their fight.

According to the release, those three are an inspiration to the police department.