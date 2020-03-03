West Fargo man facing over a dozen counts of child porn charges

A West Fargo man is behind bars after officers say they found several files of child porn on his computer.

22-year-old Trevor Carpenter is charged with 13 counts of felony possession of certain materials prohibited.

Court documents say during an online investigation on a network offenders use to share child pornography, Carpenter's IP address downloaded several files of teenage girls involved in sex acts.

Documents say during a Feb. 24 search warrant of Carpenter's West Fargo apartment, officers found pictures and videos of child porn on Carpenter's devices. When sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, officers were informed there were hundreds of images/videos that contained identified children in the files.

Officers also found video files titled 'capture,' which documents say Carpenter used to record video chats. Documents say in the chat rooms, it appeared Carpenter offered money to individuals to expose themselves. Documents say one of those individuals told Carpenter she was 16.

Officers note many of the video and picture files on Carpenter's devices were of young girls between the ages of 12 and 16.

Carpenter will be in court again on April 2.