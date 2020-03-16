West Fargo makes changes to garbage collection amid COVID-19 pandemic

In the interest of public safety and the safety of the City of West Fargo employees, the City of West Fargo is making the following changes to garbage pickup until further notice.

Any extra garbage that is outside of normal garbage will only be picked up if it’s

bagged and tied.

No loose garbage will be picked up unless it is bagged and tied.

Sanitation crews will still pick up large items that can be safely picked up by the equipment. The Transfer Station at 1620 Main Ave W is open to accept any extra garbage Monday

through Saturday.

West Fargo sanitation is working closely with fellow City of West Fargo departments to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and to devise plans for a response that is in the best interest of public safety while continuing to provide public services.

The City of West Fargo encourages residents to follow the guidelines of Fargo Cass Public Health, North Dakota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at this time. The City of West Fargo will continue to share updates regarding its response to COVID-19 and any operational changes on Facebook, Twitter, and www.westfargond.gov.