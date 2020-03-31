West Fargo looking for public's input on downtown Sheyenne Street improvements

A public input website created by the City of West Fargo has been created to hear suggestions regarding improvements to downtown Sheyenne Street.

The website is set to go live Monday, April 6th, and is in place of a previously announced public input meeting to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing guidelines. You can find a link here: https://www.westfargond.gov/SheyenneStreetDowntownImprovements

This website will utilize an online presentation and survey to collect feedback on the proposed downtown Sheyenne Street improvements from Main Avenue W. to Seventh Avenue W., which would Include replacing underground utilities, narrowing the existing roadway width, increasing side path widths, slowing traffic, reducing access locations, building curb extensions and bulb-outs, improving lighting and installing streetscaping components.

The website will be open for feedback until Tuesday, April 21, 2020. If you are unable to access the public input website, a request for presentation materials can be submitted to Melissa Richard, City of West Fargo Communications Director, at melissa.richard@westfargond.gov or by calling 701-433-5314.

Written statements or comments must be mailed by Tuesday, April 21, 2020, to Dylan Dunn at Moore Engineering Inc., 925 10th Ave. E., West Fargo, ND 58078. Comments can also be emailed to dylan.dunn@mooreengineeringinc.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the email subject heading.