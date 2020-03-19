West Fargo elementary school parents asked to pick up students' belongings

Some West Fargo parents are being asked to pick up their children's school supplies this week.

Parents will not be able to go inside the building, instead they will need to provide the name of their student to a staff member.

Staff will meet parents outside and materials will be delivered to parents.

All materials will be bagged and ready.

All North Dakota schools were cancelled this week. Some schools have already announced closures for next week, but a decision has not been made yet for West Fargo.

Here is the letter from Freedom Elementary in West Fargo:

During this COVID-19 school closure time, we want to get your child’s locker items and school material back to them.

Your child’s school materials will be ready for pick up on Thursday, March 19 beginning at noon in the front of Freedom Elementary.

Please look for school personnel wearing yellow vests who will help you in the main parking lot loop and we ask that you remain in your vehicle at all times.

We will have an open time frame from 12 noon through 4:00 pm on Thursday March 19 and again from 8:00 am to 12 noon on Friday March 20.

We ask that no one enters the building.

Please provide the name of your student or students to a staff member that meets you outside and we will be happy to retrieve your materials and bring them directly to you.

All materials will be bagged and ready.

For those families that have completed the district computer device survey and listed needing a device, your device will also be ready for pick-up at this time.

You will be required to sign-out the equipment when receiving your child’s material.

For those that have not completed the survey, we are contacting those specific families with reminders and once you submit your information, the district technology department will work on your request at a later date and we will contact you.

We miss our Freedom Flyers and pass along our commitment to stay connected to you during these unique times.

Stay safe by following good hygiene practices, following social distancing guidelines, and staying away from others when not feeling well. Take care!

Dr. Jeff Johnson, Principal

Freedom Elementary School

