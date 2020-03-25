West Fargo company donates thousands to those in need amid pandemic

In times of hardship, the community is banding together.

Thomsen Homes took to Facebook wanting to offer help to those in need during the pandemic.

"After we kind of threw some ideas around, we decided that we were going to give $50,000 to our local communities,” Jessica Metcalf, Director of Sales & Marketing. “So that's the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, surrounding areas, as well as Grand Forks."

To decide where to send their donation of $50,000, they are asking you to submit ideas of companies or businesses that may be facing hardship during this time.

"We build homes with families, and we just want to give back to those families that have helped up grow our business,” Metcalf said. “If this is a way that we can do that and help our community and keep our community going, it's just one thing that we can do."

All you have to do is go to their post on Facebook and submit a non-profit organization, small businesses and or service industry in need using the link on their post.

And Thomsen Homes doesn’t want to stop there. They want other businesses within the community to join in too.

"We could like to challenge other businesses out there that have the financial ability to match what we are doing,” Metcalf said. “If we were able to find businesses that would be willing to match, Thomsen Homes would be willing to give another $50,000 so that would put us at $100,000."

If you want to donate, Metcalf says they want you to reach out to them as soon as possible so they can begin making a difference during these times of uncertainty.

Metcalf says the deadline to make a submission for someone affected significantly by the coronavirus has been extended to March 26. Have your submissions in by the end of the day.

