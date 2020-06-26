West Fargo announces two finalists for Chief of Police

Two candidates for the West Fargo Chief of Police will interview Wednesday, July 8.

West Fargo Interim Chief Jerry Boyer and Montana State University-Billings Chief of Police and Emergency Management Director Denis Otterness will participate in a formal interview, tour of the community and time with the department staff.

City Administrator Tina Fisk will make a final recommendation to the West Fargo City Commission after the interview process is completed.

Below are bios of the two candidates provided by the city:

Jerry Boyer has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, with at least 15 of those years serving the West Fargo Police Department. Boyer started with the department as an Officer, where he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant, Administrative Lieutenant and finally as the Assistant Chief. He is currently serving as the department’s Interim Chief.

Boyer graduated magna cum laude from Herzing University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with an emphasis in leadership and supervision. He was also the only North Dakota law enforcement professional to be accepted to the 281st session of the FBI National Academy, but due to the coronavirus the session was postponed.

Denis Otterness has close to 30 years of experience in law enforcement. Otterness is currently the Chief of Police and Emergency Management Director for the Montana State University Billings Police Department. Before that role, Otterness was the Deputy Chief of Police at the Bloomington Police Department in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Otterness graduated from University of St. Thomas in 2016 with a master’s degree in public safety and law enforcement leadership. He also served as an Adjunct Instructor of Criminal Justice for Normandale Community College.

A previously announced finalist has accepted a position with a different department and will not participate.