West Fargo announces street cleaning scehdule

Starting Monday, April 13, the City of West Fargo Public Works Department will begin street sweeping.

The city has been divided into five zones corresponding with a day of the week.

Residents are being asked to identify the zone their address is located and move any vehicles off the street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on that day.

The street sweepers will run for two weeks to ensure the entirety of the zone has been swept.

If zones are not completed during the first scheduled day sweepers will continue the route the following week on the same day of the week.