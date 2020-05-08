West Fargo Street Fair rescheduled to August

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing another popular summer event to reschedule in the valley.

The West Fargo Street Fair has been rescheduled to Saturday, Aug. 1st.

Application deadlines for sponsorships, food vendors and booth vendors have been extended to Friday, May 15th.

The West Fargo Street Fair is a community event designed to celebrate the best of local artisans, crafters, vendors, food trucks and services by lining Sheyenne Street from Fourth Avenue W. to Second Avenue W. for the community to shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will also feature food trucks and a community dance in the POW/MIA Plaza from 6 to 9 p.m.

The final decision on all City of West Fargo community events will be announced at least one month before the actual event.

City leader say the decision to cancel or postpone will be made based on two things: 1) the public health guidelines that are active at the time the decision is made; and 2) the City of West Fargo resources available to support the event.

Refunds will be issued for any payments that have been made for an event that is canceled due to COVID-19.

