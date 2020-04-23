West Fargo Schools still holding out hope for prom and graduation ceremonies

West Fargo school leaders announced this week that they are still hopeful for prom and graduation events to happen during the last week of May.

Here is the full letter sent out parents:

A message from WEST FARGO SCHOOL DISTRICT 6

Good afternoon, WFPS Families and Staff!

This morning, we went live on Facebook to share updates with our community on the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are appreciative of those that were able to join Supt. Slette live but want to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to receive these updates. Therefore, her key messages are shown below. These, and all other stakeholder communications and district announcements, can be found on our district website, under FAMILIES: COVID-19.

Graduation & Prom

On April 3, we announced our decision to host a joint WFHS/SHS prom on Friday, May 29 at Scheels Arena. We also reaffirmed that graduation would be held as currently scheduled (Community High on May 28; West Fargo High and Sheyenne High on May 31).

With the number of event postponements that have occurred since COVID-19 closures began, we were anticipating calendars filling up quickly as soon as limitations are lifted. Trying to find two free weekends for each high school to host their own prom was difficult, so it seemed to make the most sense to pursue one date for both proms to be hosted together. We are also hopeful that by pushing out to the last days of our school year, we have the best chance of being able to host these events without additional adjustments.

Please know that our intention to host prom and graduation at the end of May hinges on the Governor lifting the Executive Order mandating school closures, and for the CDC to revise social distancing guidelines. If these things do not change, we will need to look at further adjustments for prom and an adjustment for graduation. We are committed to making a final decision on both prom and graduation the week of May 4, so families have time to plan.

Community Support

We are fortunate to live and work in a community that knows how to band together in times of crisis. The variety of ideas shared about making the last weeks of school memorable for all students, particularly our seniors, has been heartwarming. Further, the number of offers of support has been unbelievable and appreciated.

It is important to everyone at WFPS that our students are able to have important experiences like graduation, which is why we are committed to hosting graduation in some fashion at some point before our seniors embark on the next phase of their journey. If graduation needs to be adjusted to allow for social distancing or must happen virtually, we will need the support of community partners and families to pull it off. We will certainly reach out once we know what those needs are and how our community can help.

Something you will see very soon is yard signs to recognize our Class of 2020 seniors. This is a project the district has been working on for a couple of weeks after soliciting feedback from a group of senior students, the Packer Backers, and the Mustang Boosters. If you are interested in showing solidarity to our seniors by supporting this project, please check out our website for additional information.

As a district, we need to be very strategic, systemic, and inclusive when it comes to projects and events that recognize our students and staff. Therefore, the only events that WFPS will be officially endorsing at this time are those that we plan. However, we encourage businesses, civic organizations, neighborhoods, and families to continue with their own advocacy and recognitions of our students and staff. While we can’t officially endorse or participate in each and every one of these efforts, please know that we appreciate them all.

What’s Next for WFPS?

We have shifted our focus from establishing and surviving in our new normal to what reentry of students and staff will look like. We have no idea when reentry will be possible, but we want to be ready so we don’t waste a moment once we’re allowed to reopen. What we know already is that reentry will need to be a slow return to normal, with recommended guidelines in areas like hygiene and social distancing.

Please watch your email for a survey that will help us understand what it will take for our families and staff to feel confident coming back. In addition to the feedback we will solicit from you, we will continue to collaborate with public health officials and our civic and community leaders to understand how we can safely reintroduce students into our buildings. The safety and wellbeing of our community is the #1 priority behind the decisions we make, and we will not do anything to jeopardize that.

In closing, what we need most at this point are continued positive thoughts for all our students and staff that did not expect to be teaching and learning remotely. Don’t forget to stay connected to the district through our website and social media so you’re always up to date on what we’re doing and what needs we may have. In addition, we would love for you to share your stories of how distance learning/working is going on social media or through our INFO email address.

We appreciate you all!

Sincerely,

WFPS Administrative Team

