West Fargo Schools continue free meals for children

West Fargo Public Schools will continue providing free meals for children due to the COVID-19 school closure.

District officials say "Grab & Go" breakfasts and lunches will be provided at the following sites at the times specified below.

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Distribution Times – School Buildings

Pick up at the main entrance of the following locations:

o Willow Park Elementary School: 4901 15th Ave S, Fargo

o Berger Elementary School: 631 4th Ave E, West Fargo

o South Elementary School: 117 6th Ave W, West Fargo

o Sheyenne High School: 800 40th Ave E, West Fargo

o Osgood Elementary School, 5550 44th Ave S, Fargo

o Aurora Elementary School, 3420 9th St W, West Fargo

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Distribution Times – School Bus Delivery

Look for a Yellow School Bus at these locations:

o Buena Vista Neighborhood: Near Community Mailboxes on Montego Ave, Fargo ND

o Petro Truck Stop Neighborhood: Intersection of 21st Ave S and 49th St S, Fargo ND

o Osgood Townsite Neighborhood: Along 49th Ave between 46th St S and 47th St S

o The PRACS Building: 4837 Amber Valley Parkway S, Fargo ND (west parking lot)

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Distribution Times – School Bus Delivery

Look for a Yellow School Bus at these locations:

o Meadow Ridge Neighborhood: 23rd St E Cul-de-sac, Northeast of Meadow Ridge Parkway, West Fargo

o Village West Dog Park: 4415 9th Avenue Cir S, Fargo

o Rasmussen College: 4012 19th Ave S, Fargo

Free meals will be available for any child up to the age of 18 (up to 21 if receiving special education services).

School officials remind people that the sites listed above are solely for the pick-up of meals.

There will be no accommodations available for meals to be consumed on site.

Meals will be distributed for the time periods outlined above, or until all meals have been distributed, whichever occurs first.

