West Fargo School district investigates threats of violence

The West Fargo School district released a statement saying it investigated a threat of violence at Cheney Middle School and found the threat was not credible.

The threat was found written on a note in the bathroom Thursday morning. However, the district says there is no real danger to students, staff or the campus.

Below is more of the statement from the district.

"When a situation occurs at any of our schools, the administration’s priorities are to ensure safety and determine the validity of the threat. If an immediate threat is discovered, our emergency response protocols will be enacted and parents will be notified immediately. If there is NOT an immediate threat, which is the situation from yesterday, the investigative process begins. The investigation is important because that is where the administration gathers any and all information available about the alleged threat and actually determines whether or not there is any truth or validity to the allegations. Without this comprehensive understanding of the situation, our administration would not be able to communicate effectively with parents.

Through parent communications last night and this morning, we have discovered a significant amount of misinformation has been circulated about what transpired yesterday. This misinformation can incite fear in our student body, our parents, and our community, which can create chaos and issues during the school day. After every threat of violence, whether it happens locally or nationally or in a school, church, or business, we know that students, staff, and parents struggle. Many live with fear and anxiety thinking about the possibility of violence happening in our community and to our children. These situations are great opportunities to practice safe and respectful use of social media by considering the consequences before posting or reposting a message. Please know that the safety of our students, staff, and the campus is our first priority; we would never do anything to jeopardize that.

If you need any additional clarification or reassurance, please contact your child’s administrator or counselor. However, it is important to know that we are unable to share specifics on this situation."