West Fargo School District aiming for online remote learning by March 30th

It appears West Fargo students will be learning from home in the near future, as the world deals with the Coronavirus pandemic.

The West Fargo School District sent out a letter to parents saying "the next step in the process is to provide continued learning opportunities for all students in our district."

Officials say educators have been planning and designing the delivery of online remote learning. The target date to begin online remote learning for our students in grades 6-12 is Monday, March 30th.

Here is an email from Liberty Middle School in West Fargo:

Dear LMS Families,

Our thoughts have been with our students and families throughout the unprecedented event that is occurring in America.

West Fargo Public Schools leadership teams and educators have been working hard to support the health and wellness for all students and families in our community.

The next step in the process is to provide continued learning opportunities for all students in our district. In order to achieve this goal, educators have been planning and designing the delivery of online remote learning.

The target date to begin online remote learning for our students in grades 6-12 is Monday, March 30.

A device capable of connecting to the internet is a key piece of our remote learning plan.

Therefore, all middle school students who do not have a device with internet access at home need to retrieve their school-issued device and bag. In order to abide by the social distancing guidelines from the CDC, we will be limiting the traffic coming into our schools for this pickup.

We will do this through an alphabetical pickup schedule and by allowing only one member of the family (can be the student or a parent/guardian) to come into the building.

Music instruments and medications may also be picked up during your scheduled time.

If you have a medication to pickup, a parent/guardian must do the pickup.

Families that have a device with internet access at home do not need to collect their child’s school-issued device.

Below is the schedule for collection.

If you are unable to come to the school at any of these times.

Please call to make arrangements 701-357-2671.

Please know your child’s locker number/combo in order to pick up materials. School staff will be onsite to provide assistance.

A-L today until 6:00PM

M-Z March 20, from 7:00AM – 4:00PM

Liberty Administration

