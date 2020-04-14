West Fargo Police rescue man from flooded ditch

West Fargo Police retrieved a vehicle and the driver from a flooded ditch early Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived on the scene in the area of 21st Avenue W and 15th Street W around 2:30 AM.

The Vehicle was in the ditch when officers arrived, and the suspected driver was pulled out of the water.

The ditch was full of around four feet of water.

The man was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

No criminal charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.