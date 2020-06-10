West Fargo Police release description of suspect in Jimmy John's armed robbery

UPDATE: West Fargo Police say just before 8:00 Tuesday night, they were called to a report of an armed robbery at Jimmy John's at 749 23rd Ave. E.

Police say a man entered the store, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money. The employee opened the safe and complied with the demands.

The man is described as a light skinned African-American who is 5'6" and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and was also wearing a black cloth face mask.

Police say the suspect left out the back door and got into a white vehicle and drove west bound into the River's Bend neighborhood where he abandoned the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect, you are urged to call the West Fargo Police Department at 701-433-5500.

ORIGINAL: West Fargo police are searching a neighborhood looking for a robber.

Valley News Live has confirmed that the Jimmy Johns in West Fargo was robbed Tuesday night and the would be robber was chased into an area north of 32nd avenue near Cashwise.

We are aware that a K9 unit was being used in the search.

