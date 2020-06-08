West Fargo Police issue statement in disturbance call case

UPDATE: West Fargo Police have issued a statement in regards to a situation that happened outside of Menards last week. The incident was caught on video and has since gone viral. On Monday, the police department released the following statement:

"Last Friday, a male walked into Menards with his child, which is a violation of the store policy which is clearly posted on signage outside the store. This male was asked to leave by three separate employees, including the store manager on duty at that time. The male refused to

leave, and made comments that his son was being discriminated because of his age. He also began to film employees and the interaction in the store at this time. He walked past the signs to

the back of the store as the employees tried to stop him.

According to Menards employees he was agitated, uncooperative and rude. He was yelling at the employees while being told to leave, with his son present. During this time, the store employees called for police assistance to remove him from the store. He continued to yell at

staff as he finally left the building after refusing to leave as directed on several occasions.

When the officer arrived, the officer encountered the male in the video. He did tell the officer that he had a gun. He was still agitated, and continued to ignore the officer’s instructions to maintain safety for everyone, including himself, his child, the officer and bystanders in the area. At this time, the officer’s goal was to simply trying to speak to him and hear his side of the events. This call was not a concealed carry issue. It was a response to a complaint by the employees of Menards of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass of an individual who happened to be armed with legal firearm. Per the store’s request, the police informed the individual he is banned from the store for any future business, all due to his behavior and actions.

Due to the individual’s continued state of agitation and non-compliance, the officer called for assistance and continued to provide instructions to keep the scene as safe as possible. It is at this time the recording begins. Once the other officers arrived on scene he was able to be

controlled safely. He was never arrested or charged with a crime, but he was Criminally Trespassed from Menards.

The West Fargo Police Department has not received a formal complaint on this matter from the individual in the video, but the police department will still look into the incident thoroughly to identify any issues with what happened. Once the investigation is completed the names of the

officers involved and the results of that investigation will also be released. The police department will not provide further comment until the investigation is completed."

ORIGINAL: A video has gone viral on social media after a West Fargo man posted about his encounter with the West Fargo Police Department.

The West Fargo Police Department said they were called to Menards on a report of a disturbance created by the individual.

The video was shared Saturday, June 6th and shows an encounter with the man, and three West Fargo officers.

He captioned his video on Facebook saying: "Please share this! North Dakota is constitutional carry and I also have a concealed weapons permit!! Doesn’t matter what color you are cuz the West Fargo Police Department treats everyone like an uncooperative criminal. Then an officer attacked my son because he was recording. Who’s lives matter???"

The West Fargo Police Department released a statement about the video saying: "The West Fargo Police Department is aware of the video circulating on social media. We will be conducting an internal investigation into the matter. Once that investigation is complete we will release the results. At this time no direct complaint against any officer has been made to the West Fargo Police Department."

We are continuing to work to gather more information around the events of this incident.