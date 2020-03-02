West Fargo Police Department warns community of phone scam

The West Fargo Police Department would like to warn the community of a new phone scam that has hit our community. Scammers have been utilizing the West Fargo Police Department’s name and possibly using software to mimic the West Fargo Police Department's phone number to trick people into providing payment via gift cards.

At least one person has been contacted by this scammer stating that they had warrants for their arrest and were directed to purchase gift cards to pay the fine. The West Fargo Police Department, Municipal Clerk of Court and City of West Fargo would never request nor accept gift cards as a form of payment for any fine or payment that is due.

Any time a person is directed to purchase a gift card as a form of payment for an immediate need for any reason, especially over the phone with no prior related contact, it is most likely a scam.