West Fargo Parks window Easter egg hunt

West Fargo Parks is getting in the Easter spirit by mixing up their Easter egg hunt this year. On April 7th, staff will be driving around the West Fargo community looking for Easter eggs that have been decorated and hung in the windows.

Photo courtesy: MGN

To participate in the hunt, leave a hint on the West Fargo Parks event page. This could be a picture of your window and the West Fargo neighborhood that you live in.

There will be a special prize left on the door step for winners!

For more information and a template of the eggs to decorate, click here.