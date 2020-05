The West Fargo Park district is looking for information regarding a stolen disc golf hole taken from Rendezvous Park this week.

In a Facebook post, the park district says maintenance crews were scheduled to install it this week, however the individuals shown in the photo removed it from their possession.

If you have any information about this incident or would like to return it with no questions asked, please contact the West Fargo Park District office at 701-433-5360.