West Fargo Middle School Teacher passes away

A teacher at Cheney Middle School passed away over the weekend.

Jamie Swanson, 39, taught Language Arts at the school.

Below is a statement the school district shared with families on Sunday:

I regret to inform you that language arts teacher Jaime Swanson has passed away. Administration was notified by her family that she had been hospitalized on Friday and passed suddenly this morning.

Even though we are in a virtual learning environment, please know that the entire staff at Cheney MS is here for you and your child. Our counseling team has virtual office hours and can setup individual or group sessions for the students that may be struggling with this news. Please visit the counseling page of our website for contact information for our counselors, as well as emergency counseling services information. Note that the services provided by district counselors are not intended for emergency situations; please utilize the community-based resources for any emergency. If you have specific concerns for your child, please contact your child’s administrator or counselor to have a time setup for a virtual check-in.

In addition, the attached document may be helpful to you if you see signs of distress as you observe your child over the next several days and weeks, indicating a need for additional support and guidance.

Please take a few extra moments today to send healing and uplifting thoughts to Ms. Swanson’s family, her colleagues at Cheney MS, and her students. She will be missed.