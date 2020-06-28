West Fargo Fire: Firework safety

Many people are looking forward to the holiday weekend.

Before diving into barbecues and fireworks, West Fargo Fire has some things for you to keep in mind.

You're allowed to light off fireworks in West Fargo on the fourth from 8 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

You have to be at least 12 years old.

Officials say you should light them off on a flat surface and be sure they're cool before touching them again.

They say supervision and common sense go a long way, but there's one big tip they're asking you to follow.

"Before you're done at the end of the night, douse them in water," Deputy Chief Tom Clark says. "Then you should put them in a non-combustible container, such as a metal garbage can. Never, ever store that can inside overnight."

Clark says although you're allowed to set fireworks off, you still have to get consent from the property owner.