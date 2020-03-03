West Fargo Fire Department responds to more incidents than ever in 2019

2019 was a big year for West Fargo’s fire department.

In just one year, the department responded to over 2,000 calls. That's according to their annual report.

That year, a total of 57 fires were reported in the city.

"Just a lot of sirens during the night,” said Victor Marichalar, a West Fargo resident. “It’s around this West Fargo area. I sleep with the window open so I just hear that all night."

As West Fargo grows, so does the need for help.

From just last year, the city's fire department saw more than a 37 percent increase in incidents, according to their annual report.

The majority of calls for the West Fargo Fire Department were in "Planning Zone 1" which is between Interstate 94 and Main Avenue.

It's not just West Fargo that is growing.

Fargo's Assistant Chief says they've seen a spike in calls as well, and more calls mean more resources are needed.

"The biggest thing is if you can’t keep up with it, then it takes a lot longer for the resources to get there because you don’t have enough to get to them,” said Craig Nelson, Fargo Fire Assistant Chief. “So as the call volume starts to go up then units are tied up. You don’t have enough units that are free to respond to calls."

Officials say they have been able to effectively respond, but it's something they are constantly monitoring to grow where they need to.

There are steps being taken to adjust.

Fargo Fire Department is looking into adding a new station in south Fargo.

They are also hiring this summer. The application process beginning around July.

If you are interested, officials recommend keeping an eye on the city's website.

