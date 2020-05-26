West Fargo Eats Pop-Up Food Pantry Available to Those in Need of Food

In collaboration with Great Plains Food Bank and Lutheran Church of the Cross, YWCA Cass Clay is hosting West Fargo Eats Pop-Up Food Pantry from 1PM-3PM on Fridays, May 29 and June 5 in the Lutheran Church of the Cross Parking Lot, 1402 16th Street East in West Fargo.

Anyone in need of food is welcome to drive or walk up to this mobile food pantry. Food is provided on a first come, first served basis and those in need do not need to call ahead. Food items will consist of fresh fruits and veggies, and may include bakery, dairy, shelf stable, and meat items. Volunteers will be taking safety precautions and we ask that clients arriving by car remain in their vehicles at all times.

Together, YWCA Cass Clay, Lutheran Church of the Cross, and Great Plains Food Bank are committed to serving the community by providing food amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as we know there are additional people in need of food during this time. This pop-up food pantry builds on YWCA’s Homeless Prevention efforts including a Food Pantry at our Shelter that provided food to 6,413 individuals last year.

Established in partnership between YWCA Cass Clay, Lutheran Church of the Cross, and Great Plains Food Bank, West Fargo Eats Pop-Up Food Pantry fills a need based on the Cass/Clay Hunger Coalition’s findings that West Fargo is considered to be in a food desert. A food desert is defined as a part of the country with reduced or limited access to fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthful whole foods, usually found in impoverished areas. While food deserts are often short on whole food providers, especially fresh fruits and vegetables, they are heavy on local, quick marts that provide a wealth of processed, sugar, and fat-laden foods that are known contributors to our nation’s obesity epidemic.