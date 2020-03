West Fargo Firefighters responded to a fire call at the Park West Gardens Apartments, located at 1102 2nd St. E. Wednesday evening.

Crews were seen working in the second floor of a corner unit in one of the buildings.

West Fargo Fire Deputy Chief Tom Clark said the fire started on the stovetop of the unit and spread to the cabinets.

The fire was contained to the unit and was knocked down quickly.

There were no injuries.