West Fargo Chief of Police resigns to rejoin FBI

West Fargo Police Department Chief Heith Janke has accepted an opportunity to be reinstated as a special agent with the FBI and will resign his position in West Fargo effective April 24th.

“It has been a great honor to lead the West Fargo Police Department and I thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to lead such a phenomenal team,” said Janke in a release from the city. “I have never met a group of individuals who are so committed to serving their community and I have no doubt they will always continue to proudly protect and serve.”

Janke was appointed as West Fargo’s Chief in July 2017.

During his tenure Janke implemented major initiatives that led to the City of West Fargo earning the safest city in North Dakota each of his years in the position.

“When I speak of West Fargo, as a former law enforcement professional myself, the West Fargo Police Department is a point of pride for me,” said Commission President Bernie Dardis. “Chief Janke is central to that pride and on behalf of all of West Fargo, I want to wish him all of the best in his future endeavors.”

Assistant Chief Jerry Boyer, a 22-year veteran officer, will be appointed the Interim Chief of Police during the West Fargo City Commission meeting April 20th.

According to the release a nationwide search will be conducted to find a new Chief of Police.