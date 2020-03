West Acres mall is closing its doors until the end of the month to help keep customers, staff and store tenants safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made Wednesday night. According to the mall's CEO Brad Schlossman, doors will close at 6 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed until at least March 31.

Schlossman cites Gov. Doug Burgum's request to close community gathering spaces to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.