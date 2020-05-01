West Acres Mall sets reopening date

West Acres Mall says they have been working diligently on their re-opening strategy to make sure it is as safe as possible.

A spokesperson with the mall says after deep consideration, their doors will reopen to the public on Friday, May 8th.

Here is the mall's full statement:

To our Community:

Over the past few weeks we have worked diligently on our re-opening strategy to ensure that when we open our doors to the public, we do so in the safest way possible. We have taken in feedback and guidance from our teams, our store owners and managers, leaders in our industry, as well as Governor Burgum, and the CDC. We strive to set the standard as to what a shopping destination and a community gathering space should be, and during this time that is no different. After deep consideration, and with a thorough plan in place, our doors will reopen to the public on Friday, May 8th. We do not take the decision to reopen lightly, and our opening will be done with new protocols in place for the safety and well-being of our visitors and employees.

For the foreseeable future, a shopping trip to West Acres will feel different. If it didn’t, we would not be doing our part to protect our community. Some of the changes you will notice during your visit will include: limited mall hours, the closure of high-touch amenities, no furniture in common areas, altered food court operations, a new policy for minors, and distancing guidelines. These changes not only protect our visitors and employees, but also give our team the opportunity to place their focus on the extensive cleaning and sanitation standards we have put in place. Stores will also have their own precautions and operational changes including the ability to re-open as they see fit.

If and when it feels right for you to visit, we ask that you also do your part to ensure a safe experience for all. Please protect yourself and others by wearing a mask, participating in physical distancing, making visits efficient, practicing hygiene standards, and of course, staying home if you are feeling unwell or may have known exposure to COVID-19. We encourage you to take the time to read through the linked document below that gives detailed direction on our re-opening, including all of our new safety protocols and customer expectations, before your next visit.

The process of reopening will be gradual. We look forward to the day that we can bring back the special amenities and events that encompass the full West Acres experience for our guests. While we know change is not always easy, we will all adjust to a new normal together. It is our promise to keep the well-being and safety of our people - our community, stores, visitors and our own team - as our highest priority as we continue to move forward.

Thank you to our staff, stores, and community for supporting one another through this journey. We look forward to welcoming you back to West Acres.

