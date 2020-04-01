West Acres Mall closed through April

West Acres Mall has announced they will remain closed through April, the mall announced Wednesday.

The mall initially closed March 19th for the remainder of the month and after evaluating the current situation the mall has decided to remain closed until April 30th.

A post on social media said, "These times are unprecedented, and it is more important than ever for us all to come together to support one another and do the right thing - for the well-being of our community, and beyond."