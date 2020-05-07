West Acres Mall Reopening Friday: What it's going to look like for shoppers

Empty parking lots at the West Acres Mall should be a thing of the past come late Friday morning.

"I think it's exciting," Trey Stephens says. "Especially during this time of the coronavirus, there hasn't been a lot to do because things have been locked down."

For shoppers like Stephens, it's going to be different.

West Acres has spent the last two months getting ready for the reopening.

"We want to do this right, we want to do this properly," Senior VP of Property Management Chris Heaton says. "Most importantly, we want to do this safely."

The mall will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Heaton says it's going to be a slow roll. Meaning, only a small number of stores will open their doors Friday.

The mall anchors like Macy's, Best Buy and Crave will have separate hours.

As for shoppers, all are welcome. Kids 16 and under have to come with an adult.

"Part of what makes West Acres great is the sense of community," Heaton says. "If we are going to do this right, if we are going to make this work, everyone has to do their part."

The furniture has been taken out and several hand-sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the mall.

Heaton adds, the mall is the cleanest it's ever been.

Even with the excitement, some shoppers still say they might hold off.

"I think it's cool people will have the option," Stephens says. "Anytime you drive past the mall when it's open, it's pretty packed. I know that the people of Fargo enjoy going to the mall."

West Acres is asking shoppers to be efficient.

They say employees will be wearing masks. Although it's not required, they're asking you to do the same.