'We're disappointed:" Veterans Honor Flight trip cancelled amid COVID-19

Flights, events and games all over are canceling left and right amid coronavirus concerns. It's continuing to shut down trips locally like the Veterans Honor Flight, a once in a lifetime opportunity for vets to see their memorials in Washington D.C.

"Their health is a priority more than anything else," said David Brunsvold, Veterans Honor Flight Board Member and Treasurer.

David Brunsvold, with the Veterans Honor Flight, is one of the many trying to figure everything out.

"We're disappointed, all of the board of directors, they're all disappointed because we love to do these,' said Brunsvold.

Brunsvold was one of the many members calling vets, sharing the sad news. He says one of the veterans may not get their chance.

"His health is deteriorating, so we're going to have to do a virtual one for him just to make sure that he gets that opportunity," said Brunsvold.

Brunsvold, being a Vietnam veteran, knows how much it means going to the nation's capital.

"It's like you've known these guys all your life," said Brunsvold. "You're a veteran; they're a veteran. They're like your family."

The Veterans Honor Flight says they're going to try and get back on the road in May, if not September.