Water safety tips during the pandemic

School's out for summer, and swimming lessons are limited. Whether you're a doggy paddler or backstroker, the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties has some water safety reminders.

Many busy parents are working from home during the pandemic, and there's a higher chance many of us will be around bodies of water with no lifeguard on duty. Heather Sauer, Aquatics Director at the YMCA, says it's crucial never to swim alone. Sauer recommends designating a 'water watcher' and using the buddy system.

Some other tips include:

• Do not let your children swim without supervision, and teach your child to ask for adult permission before going into a pool. Even small children's pools can pose a threat as kids can drown in as little as six inches of water.

• Young children and inexperienced swimmers should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved lifejacket. Make sure it fits snuggly and does not ride up above the swimmer's chin or ears when in the water. Be sure to check the lifejacket or any rips, tears and holes and ensure all buckles and zippers are intact. Check the label for weight and chest size to ensure a proper fit.

Sauer says to swim in places meant for swimming, like pools, lakes and beaches. Dams, swamps and the Red River are off-limits for swimming.

Michelle Ziebarth, Aquatics Coordinator for Moorhead Parks and Recreation, says there are other ways to enjoy water fun like setting up a sprinkler or splash pad in the yard.