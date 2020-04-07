Drivers urged to slow down as high water covers some MN highways

Another heads up for people driving in Minnesota, as spring floodwaters start to cover some area highways.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking drivers to slow down on Highway 1 near Oslo to County Road 17 due to water over the road.

High water is encroaching several roads now.

Highways that remain closed:

• Highway 2B Sorlie Bridge in East Grand Forks

• Highway 220 north of Oslo, between Highway 1 and Highway 317

• Highway 317 between Highway 220 and North Dakota border

• Highway 102 northwest of Fertile from Hwy 32 to CR 44

• Hwy 1 from Oslo to CR 17

