Water over highway slows I-94 traffic in Stutsman County

Drivers need to watch out for water on the road and reduced speeds on a section of Interstate 94 in Stutsman County, ND.

State transportation officials say the trouble is in the eastbound lanes of I-94, about two miles east of Cleveland. Traffic is reduced to one lane, speeds are reduced, and traffic control is in place.

NDDOT warns motorists that driving through water is dangerous and you should not drive around barricades or into flooded areas. Vehicles that leave the roadway may become immersed in high water.

And a reminder: The following ND roads are closed because of flooding:

• I-29 southbound access to the Alexander Henry rest area, seven miles south of Drayton.

• ND 5, from I-29 to the Red River near Joliette (Exit 203).

• I-29 Exit 164 (southbound on-ramp), 20 miles north of Grand Forks.

• I-29 Exit 164 (northbound off-ramp), 20 miles north of Grand Forks.

• ND 54, from I-29 to the Red River near Oslo, MN.

The following state highways remain open but are affected by flood waters:

• I-29, sixteen miles north of Grand Forks, water on the roadway. Traffic reduced to one lane.

• ND 36, two miles east of Robinson, water on the road. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

• ND 34, three miles east of ND 30, south of Gackle, water on the road. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

• US 83, nine miles south of Strasburg, water encroaching on road. Traffic control in place with reduced speeds.

• ND 14, twelve miles north of Wing, water encroaching on road. Traffic control in place with reduced speeds.

• ND 46, five miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic will stop and take turns, reduce speeds and use caution when traveling through water.

• ND 46, approximately 1.5 miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic is allowed. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

The water has receded on the following roadways and traffic is allowed:

• Sorlie Bridge in Grand Forks.

• Point Bridge in Grand Forks.

• I-29 northbound and southbound from the Manvel exit 152 to the Grafton exit 176.

MnDOT has closed the following roadways in Minnesota which may impact North Dakota drivers.

• MN 317, which is across the river from ND 17 east of Grafton, local traffic only is allowed on ND17 between I-29 and the river.

• MN 220, which is the north/south roadway adjacent to the Red River which goes from Oslo, MN (ND 54) to Robin (ND 66 at Drayton).

