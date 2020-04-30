Wanted attempted murder suspect arrested in Bismarck

UPDATE: Bismarck Police say the man considered armed, dangerous and on the run is now behind bars.

According to the department's Facebook page, a tip led police to a home in north Bismarck around 5:30 p.m. on April 29, where 24-year-old Mason Schuh of Bismarck was taken into custody without incident.

Police say on Friday, April 24 in Bismarck, a vehicle drove up to another vehicle with three people inside and started shooting.

Authorities identified the driver of the vehicle as 18-year-old Albert Crews and the shooter as Mason Schuh.

Crews was arrested shortly after the incident. He's currently at the Burleigh County Jail for charges on accomplice to attempted murder and possession of a schedule 1 opium derivative. His bail is set at $500,000.

Schuh is also at the Burleigh County Jaill awaiting his bail hearing.