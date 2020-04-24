Walz unveils new website for increased COVID-19 testing in Minnesota

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz unveiled a new website Friday to help Minnesotans find a COVID-19 testing location in their community.

“Access to COVID-19 testing is critical to moving Minnesota forward during this pandemic,” Governor Walz said in a release. “This tool will help make our widespread testing initiative accessible to all Minnesotans, and it’s a direct result of our partnership with the cutting-edge health care sector in Minnesota.”

According to the Governor, the testing collaborative includes 127 clinics and health care facilities across the state.

A new COVID-19 website will provide access to the closest testing site for Minnesotans, general information related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and an interactive screening tool to help Minnesotans determine if they need a test.

The interactive testing site will allow the state to coordinate with local public health and tribal organizations better serve the communities they are in.

“Aggressive and expanded testing is an essential part of our overall strategy to mitigate this pandemic,” Commissioner of Health Jan Malcom said. “As we strive to reach our goal of testing up to 20,000 people per day, we must do everything we can to expand access points across the state. This work is literally saving lives.”

Earlier this week, Governore Walz, along with representatives from the state's health care delivery systems, the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota announced rapid, widespread testing for COVID-19 in Minnesota which will allow all symptomatic people a test, isolate confirmed cases and expand public health surveillance, for up to 20,000 Minnesotans per day.

To visit the new testing website click on the related links.

