Walz stands by goal of 40,000 coronavirus tests per month

Gov. Tim Walz says the growing capacity of the Mayo Clinic and University of Minnesota to provide a new type of COVID-19 testing provides a reason to believe that the state will soon be able to test up to 40,000 people per month.

The Democratic governor on Wednesday defended that ambitious goal, saying it’s a crucial condition for safely restarting the state’s economy.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm agrees that it's an achievable goal.

Eight more Minnesota residents have died of COVID-19, raising the state’s toll to 87, while 114 new confirmed cases pushed the state’s total above 1,800.

