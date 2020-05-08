Walz outlines virus 'battle plan' at Minnesota nursing homes

Gov. Tim Walz has outlined a “battle plan” to keep Minnesota long-term care residents and workers safe against COVID-19.

State health officials on Thursday said another 17 residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities have died.

Walz's plan includes expanded testing for the coronvirus for residents and workers at long-term care facilities, creating “strike teams” to quickly conduct on-site testing, getting personal protective equipment for facilities facing outbreaks, activating the Minnesota National Guard to maintain staffing levels and requiring facilities to exclude sick workers and those testing positive.

Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll rose 23 on Thursday to 508. Of the total number of deaths, 407 people lived in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.