Walz orders exemptions for vehicles and drivers providing assistance for COVID-19

Governor Tim Walz extended exemptions for vehicles and drivers providing assistance for COVID-19 emergency relief efforts for 30 days.

The governor's executive order extends the provisions outlined in Executive Order 20-06, which exempted COVID-19 response vehicles and drivers from certain regulations, including limits on weight and hours of service.

This relief helps ensure the continued free flow of critical relief supplies and other essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Executive Order is effective immediately.

